Germany:European Quran contest kicks off in Hamburg

SHAFAQNA- The 9th edition of the European Quran competition will kick off in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday.The contest will run until Sunday, March 12, according to Germany’s Dar-ol-Quran Center.

The contenders in the men section will compete in the categories of Quran memorization, Quran recitation, Adhan (call to prayer) and Quranic concepts.

In the women section, there are three categories of Quran memorization, Tarteel recitation and Quranic concepts.

The finals will be held on Sunday morning and winners will be announced and awarded in a ceremony on the same day.

The Germany Dar-ol-Quran, affiliated with the Islamic Center Hamburg annually organizes the European Quran competition announced some details of the tenth edition of the Quranic event.

The Dar-ol-Quran had earlier said that internationally recognized Quran experts will serve as members of the panel of arbiters.

The annual competition is aimed at promoting the Quranic culture and teachings, identifying and nurturing Quranic talents, and enhancing unity in the Quranic community of Europe.

Source: IQNA