Best Arab Tourist City Award 2023 [Photos]

Best Arab tourist city 2023

SHAFAQNA- The Arab Tourism Media Union awarded the award of the best Arab tourist city in 2023 to the city of Khor Fakkan affiliated to the Emirate of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. 

The event took place in Berlin, Germany during a ceremony to announce the institutions and individuals who won the awards of the Arab Tourism Media Union.

The Arab Tourism Media Union consists of fourteen Arab countries, which works to strengthen the educational and cultural role of active media in the field of tourism.

Sharjah is the third out of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates, with an area of ​​2,590 square kilometers.

Sharjah has been named the capital of Arab culture in 1998, the capital of Islamic culture in 2014, and the capital of Arab tourism in 2015. 

