Iran & Saudi Arabia agree to resume relations

SHAFAQNA-Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after years of tensions.
After several days of intensive negotiations between Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani and Saudi Arabia’s national security adviser Musaid Al Aiban in China, an agreement was reached on Friday aimed at resuming relations between the two countries.
In the meantime, a joint statement was inked between Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China in an official ceremony on Friday.
As per the joint statement reached by the three countries, Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume diplomatic relations within two months and reopen embassies and agencies in both countries.
The foreign ministers of the two countries are to hold talks aimed to carry out the decision and make the necessary arrangements for the exchange of ambassadors.
Source :IRNA