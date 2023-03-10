Saudi Arabia executed a person in Qatif

SHFAQNA- The Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia informed the citizens of Qatif, hours before the execution of the death sentence against Haider Nasser Al-Tahaifa.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior accused Al-Thaifa of “joining a terrorist group with the aim of creating insecurity and instability and killing security forces”.

According to this report, the Saudi Ministry also found Al-Thaifa guilty of “acts of sabotage and chaos, as well as shooting at security forces and throwing Molotov cocktails at security vehicles.

Haider Nasser Al-Thaifeh is a resident of Qatif, Saudi Arabia, who was arrested in 2017 at Al-Hadlah checkpoint in Qatif and was transferred to Al-Mabih prison in Riyadh.

The death sentence of this Qatif citizen was executed last night after five years of imprisonment. However, some legal organizations say that this Saudi citizen confessed under torture and issuing an execution against him was unfair.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com