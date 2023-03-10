English
Turkey: Erdogan sets May 14 presidential & parliamentary elections date

Turkey

SHAFAQNA-Turkey will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially announced.

“Our nation will go to the polls to elect its president and parliamentarians on May 14,” Erdogan said in a speech on Friday after signing the election decision.

The announcement was expected with Erdogan saying in a speech last week the Turkish nation would do “what is necessary” on the date now officially announced as election day.

The elections could be the country’s most significant vote in decades, with Erdogan’s two-decade rule of Turkey at risk.

Source : aljazeera

