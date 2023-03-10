English
Iranian FM: Iran-Saudi Arabia relations provide large capacities to region & Muslim world

SHAFAQNA-The resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia would provide great capacities for the two countries, the region, and the Muslim world ,Iran’s Foreign Minister said in a Twitter message.

Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the neighborhood policy as the key approach of the 13th government’s foreign policy is moving in the right direction with strength and that the diplomatic apparatus is actively after taking more regional steps.

After several days of intensive negotiations between Shamkhani and Saudi Arabia’s national security adviser Musaid Al Aiban in Beijing, an agreement was reached on Friday aimed at resuming relations between the two countries.

In the meantime, a joint statement was issued by Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China in an official ceremony on Friday.

