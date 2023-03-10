English
Afghanistan: Women distribute books for International Women Day

International Women Day

SHAFAQNA-A number of women distributed books free in honor of International Women’s Day.The organizers of the program said they distributed near to two hundred books to women.

A number of participants called on the Islamic Emirate to allow women’s education and to hold these kinds of programs for women.

“We celebrated women’s day and distributed books to promote the study of culture,” said Khatera, an organizer.

“Because of women’s day we had a special program and we distributed books to women and we sent a message saying that even with restrictions they cannot stop us, and we continue on our way,” said Hussna Surwari, an organizer.

Source : tolonews

