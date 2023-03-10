English
UN Secretary-General: Stamp out poison of Anti-Muslim Hatred

SHAFAQNA-UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that on International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we focus attention — and call for action — to stamp out the poison of anti-Muslim hatred.

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, observed 15 March:

The world’s nearly 2 billion Muslims reflect humanity in all its magnificent diversity. But they often face bigotry and prejudice for no other reason than their faith. Beyond structural, institutional discrimination and the wholesale stigmatization of Muslim communities, Muslims suffer personal attacks, hateful rhetoric, and scapegoating.

