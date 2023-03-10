UN Secretary-General: Stamp out poison of Anti-Muslim Hatred

SHAFAQNA-UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that on International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we focus attention — and call for action — to stamp out the poison of anti-Muslim hatred.

On this International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we focus attention — and call for action — to stamp out the poison of anti-Muslim hatred.

The world’s nearly 2 billion Muslims reflect humanity in all its magnificent diversity. But they often face bigotry and prejudice for no other reason than their faith. Beyond structural, institutional discrimination and the wholesale stigmatization of Muslim communities, Muslims suffer personal attacks, hateful rhetoric, and scapegoating.

Source : press.un.org