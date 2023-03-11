UN & EU welcomes resumption of Iran-Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations

SHAFAQNA-UN and EU welcome the announced agreement on the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.



The spokesman of the United Nations secretary general has welcomed the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Good neighborly ties between the two important countries “are essential for the stability” of the region, Stéphane Dujarric told reporters at a press briefing held at the UN office in New York on Friday. On behalf of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Dujarric said the United Nations is ready “to further advance regional dialogue and to ensure durable peace and security” in the region.

The European Union “looks forward to its implementation,” the spokesperson for the European Union foreign policy chief Peter Stano told IRNA on Saturday.

The EU acknowledges the diplomatic efforts leading to this important step, Stano underlined.

“As both Saudi Arabia and Iran are central for the security of the region, the resumption of their bilateral relations can contribute to the stabilization of the region as a whole,” the EU spokesperson added.

Source: IRNA