SHAFAQNA-Bahrain has revoked visas issued to Human Rights Watch to attend an international parliamentary conference, the rights group said. Move comes after HRW called for conference attendees to raise the issue of ‘repression of human rights in Bahrain’.

Visas that were issued for two members of the rights group on January 30 were cancelled on March 8 – three days before the conference starts on Saturday, HRW said.

Source : aljazeera