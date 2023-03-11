UN commemorates first International Day against Islamophobia

The observation follows the unanimous adoption of an Assembly resolution last year that proclaimed 15 March as the International Day, calling for global dialogue that promotes tolerance, peace and respect for human rights and religious diversity.

As the UN Secretary-General stated, the nearly two billion Muslims worldwide – who come from all corners of the planet – “reflect humanity in all its magnificent diversity”. Yet, they often face bigotry and prejudice simply because of their faith.

Furthermore, Muslim women can also suffer “triple discrimination” because of their gender, ethnicity, and faith.