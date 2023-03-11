Iran & Oman FMs exchange views on latest status of nuclear negotiations

SHAFAQNA-Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman in a phone talk exchanged views on the latest status of Iran’s nuclear talks with world power to remove sanctions.

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi in his phone talk with Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed satisfaction about the reached agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, congratulating him on his own behalf and on behalf of the Omani government.

Amirabdollahian, too, in the phone talk appreciated the Omani government for its previous efforts aimed at facilitating an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Source :IRNA