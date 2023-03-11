English
Palestine & Vatican reiterate importance of free access, worship in Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA-The Vatican reiterated the importance of free access and worship in all holy places in Jerusalem during a conference held in Rome.

The conference was held by the Joint Working Group for Dialogue, the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue and the Palestinian Commission for Interreligious Dialogue.

Sheikh Mahmoud Al-Habbash, religious affairs advisor to Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, headed the PA delegation.

The different delegations met in the Vatican with Pope Francis, who encouraged the efforts of this working group.

Source : middleeastmonitor

