HRW: European countries closing doors to refugees

European countries

SHAFAQNA- European countries are closing their doors to refugees and endangering them by being involved in “unlawful and illegal” practices, according to an official from a global rights group.

“Many European countries are closing their doors to people seeking their protection and engaging in very harmful, dangerous practices that are non-compliant with human rights law or refugee law that put people in grave danger,” Emilie McDonnell, UK advocacy and communications coordinator at Human Rights Watch, told Anadolu in an exclusive interview.

Source: aa

