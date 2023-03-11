English
AP: Saudi-Iran deal worries Israel

Saudi deal with Iran

SHAFAQNA- Associated Press reported that the news of the rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran sent shockwaves through the Middle East on Saturday (11 Mar 2023) and struck a symbolic blow for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Benjamin Netanyahu has made the threat posed by Tehran a public diplomacy priority and personal crusade.

The breakthrough — a culmination of more than a year of negotiations in Baghdad and more recent talks in China — also became ensnared in Israel’s internal politics, reflecting the country’s divisions at a moment of national turmoil.

