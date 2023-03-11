Iraq:Islamic Unity Conference kicks off in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- An international conference on Islamic unity opened at Al-Mansour Hotel in Baghdad on Saturday morning.

Religious scholars, thinkers and political figures from different countries are attending the conference, which has been organized under the supervision of Iraq’s Sunni Awqaf Department with the cooperation of a number of the country’s religious institutions.

‘Muslim, A Brother of Muslim’ is the motto of the international event.

Head of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought Hojat-ol-Islam Hamid Shahriari is among the participants at the conference.

It began with an opening speech by Sheikh Khalid al-Mulla, who heads the organizing committee of the international event.

Following a number of other speeches, the scholarly committees began discussions on the themes of the conference.

They include concept of unity from Islam’s viewpoint; peaceful coexistence in the Quran and Sunnah; issue of Takfir in Islamic Fiqh (jurisprudence); was for confronting bids for normalization of ties with the Israeli regime; role of media in strengthening Islamic unity; and role of religious sermons in boosting Muslim unity.

The international conference will conclude later today with the release of a final statement.