English
International Shia News Agency

Germany: Quran competition launched in Hamburg

0
SHAFAQNA- The 9th edition of a Quran contest for European Muslims kicked off in Hamburg on Friday.

Germany’s Dar-ol-Quran Center is hosting the Quranic event, which will run until Sunday, March 12.

The contenders in the men section compete in the categories of Quran memorization, Quran recitation, Adhan (call to prayer) and Quranic concepts.

In the women section, there are three categories of Quran memorization, Tarteel recitation and Quranic concepts.

The finals will be held on Sunday morning and winners will be announced and awarded in a ceremony on the same day.

Winners will receive cash prizes ranging from 1,000 to 1500 Euros as well as visits to holy sites.

Top contenders will also represent their respective countries in international Quran competitions if they meet other conditions.

The Germany Dar-ol-Quran, affiliated with the Islamic Center Hamburg annually organizes the European Quran competition with the aim of promoting the Quranic culture and teachings, identifying and nurturing Quranic talents, and enhancing unity in the Quranic community of Europe.

Source:IQNA

Related posts

Germany: European Quran contest kicks off in Hamburg

asadian

Germany: Berlin Islamic Center organizes competitions on the occasion of Imam Zaman’s (AJ) birthday

asadian

Exclusive Video: Recitation of the Holy Surah Al-Fajr

asadian

[Photos] Germany: Imam Ali’s (AS) birth anniversary at Imamia Center of Frankfurt

asadian

Germany recognizes genocide of Yazidis by ISIS

asadian

Germany: Poorer families hit hardest by inflation

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.