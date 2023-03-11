Germany: Quran competition launched in Hamburg

SHAFAQNA- The 9th edition of a Quran contest for European Muslims kicked off in Hamburg on Friday.

Germany’s Dar-ol-Quran Center is hosting the Quranic event, which will run until Sunday, March 12.

The contenders in the men section compete in the categories of Quran memorization, Quran recitation, Adhan (call to prayer) and Quranic concepts.

In the women section, there are three categories of Quran memorization, Tarteel recitation and Quranic concepts.

The finals will be held on Sunday morning and winners will be announced and awarded in a ceremony on the same day.

Winners will receive cash prizes ranging from 1,000 to 1500 Euros as well as visits to holy sites.

Top contenders will also represent their respective countries in international Quran competitions if they meet other conditions.

The Germany Dar-ol-Quran, affiliated with the Islamic Center Hamburg annually organizes the European Quran competition with the aim of promoting the Quranic culture and teachings, identifying and nurturing Quranic talents, and enhancing unity in the Quranic community of Europe.

Source:IQNA