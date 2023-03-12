Qatar & Jordan FM’s discuss developments in Palestine

SHAFAQNA-Qatar and Jordan discussed the latest developments in Palestine amid increasing escalations by Israel in the West Bank since the beginning of the year.

The discussions took place during a meeting in Doha between Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi.

According to Jordan’s news agency (Petra), Al-Safadi congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on his appointment as prime minister.

Source : dohanews.