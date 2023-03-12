English
International Shia News Agency

Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine opens Al-Husseini Al-Sagheer International Festival

Al-Husseini Al-Sagheer International Festival

SHAFAQNA-The Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) inaugurated the seventh edition of the Al-Husseini Al-Sagheer International Festival for Children’s Theater.

Hassan Rashid Al-Abaiji said during the opening ceremony, “On the blessed occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Al-Mahdi (AJ), the Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine inaugurated the Al-Husseini Al-Sagheer International Festival for Children’s Theater; and through this event, we affirm that the Holy Shrine sponsors and cares for such festivals, which aim to create a generation that relies on the approach of the Ahlulbayt (AS), because it is the most effective way to counter the fierce attack of Western culture that leads to intellectual deviation, especially the bad content that is posted on social media networks.”

Source : imhussain

