MEE: Iran says political relations with Saudi to lead to cease-fire in Yemen

SHAFAQNA-Iran said the resumption of political relations with Saudi Arabia will accelerate efforts aimed at reaching a cease-fire in war-torn Yemen.

“The relations between Riyadh and Tehran are important at three bilateral, regional, and international levels,” Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations said in a statement cited by the state news agency IRNA.

“The restoration of political ties between the two countries will be positive at all three levels, including West Asia and the Islamic world,” it added.

Source : middleeastmonitor

