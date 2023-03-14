Expert: Iran-Saudi agreement leads to “peace and stability in the region”

SHAFAQNA- Hassan Beheshtipour, an expert on international affairs, believes that the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia will have a considerable effect on many issues including Yemen crisis, the situation in Syria and Iraq and establishment of security of the Persian Gulf provided that both parties understand that improvement of relations has several benefits rather than being in dispute, war and threat of war.

In an interview with Shafaqna about Iran and Saudi Arabia agreement, Hassan Beheshtipour pointed out: Iran and Saudi Arabia are two regional powers and no one is able to omit the other party. Hence, the two countries should have cooperation with each other. Under such cooperation, not only are other countries not threatened but also it will directly be effective on increased peace, stability and security in the region.

The effect of improved relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia on resolving the crisis in Yemen

Regarding the effect of improved relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia on resolving the crisis in Yemen, he asserted: Yemen is involved in an unwanted war that unfortunately Saudi Arabia, UAE and its allies imposed upon this country and this conflict began almost eight years ago. Although there is ceasefire in Yemen now but ceasefire violations have been observed in some cases.

He believes that cooperation and agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia will help guaranteed peace and stability in Yemen. Indeed, it can lead the current ceasefire agreement toward a peace treaty in Yemen and help establish a government which is totally Yemeni and relies on the power of people and enjoys the support of people. Naturally, a permanent government can gradually be established in Yemen.

Iran-Saudi cooperation will certainly have a determining role in establishment of security in the Persian Gulf

He said: Iran and Saudi Arabia cooperation will certainly have a determining role in establishment of security in the Persian Gulf. Moreover, it can revive the security treaty that was signed between Iran and Saudi Arabia a few years ago and become a comprehensive treaty across the Persian Gulf region. It helps other countries in the Persian Gulf to conclude a joint security treaty which will reduce the threat factor and prevent any abuse by Israelis and Americans, because Americans and Israelis used the conflicts between Saudi Arabia and Iran and countries of the region to legitimate the illegitimate Israeli regime firstly and sell weapons secondly. During the last five years, western countries have sold more than 300 billion dollars of weapons to some countries in the region.

The effect of Iran-Saudi agreement on Iraq and Syria

Mr. Beheshtipour referred to the effect of the agreement and improved relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia on Iraq and maintained: Iraq needs effective actors such as Iran and Saudi Arabia. If the two countries agree, it will certainly help establishment of more peace and stability in Iraq.

He emphasized that improved relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia will also be effective on the future of Syria and said: Syria has practically returned to the Arab world a long time ago and the Arab countries attempted to normalize their relations with Syria. I am sure that this process will continue more rapidly through improving the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and it will definitely have a positive effect on changes in Syria. Therefore, other issues can be taken into account although all these changes depend on successful implementation of Iran and Saudi Arabia agreement.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com