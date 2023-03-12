English
British Muslim completes 5 Marathons to raise funds for charity

SHAFAQNA- A British Muslim has completed five marathons to raise funds for UK-based international charity Penny Appeal.

Running the world ‘to save lives’, Ashraf Wallace is raising money for Penny Appeal “to help protect and save thousands of families from the devastating effects of natural disasters and conflict.”

“With the Tokyo Marathon now under his belt, Ashraf Wallace, who runs for the UK-based international charity Penny Appeal, is just one race away from joining the exclusive ‘Six Star Finisher’ club, a highly coveted achievement in the running community,” Penny Appeal charity said, Arab News reported.

To become a Six Star Finisher, runners must complete all six of the world’s major marathons, including Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York.

After finishing Tokyo marathon, Wallace now aims for the Boston Marathon, scheduled to take place next year.

Source: About Islam

