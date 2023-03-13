Arab League: Agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia will bring stability in region

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary General of the Arab League welcomed the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia and described it as promising a new stage in the relations between the two countries.

“This agreement ends the tensions between Tehran and Riyadh that has been lasted for more than seven years,” he added.

“Ahmed Abul Gheit” wrote on his Twitter account that the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, promises a new phase of positive relations between the two countries, which will contribute to the realization of stability in the region.

He further appreciated the efforts of China, Iraq and the Omani monarchy to reach this agreement.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com