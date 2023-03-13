English
International Shia News Agency

Arab League: Agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia will bring stability in region

0

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary General of the Arab League welcomed the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia and described it as promising a new stage in the relations between the two countries.

“This agreement ends the tensions between Tehran and Riyadh that has been lasted for more than seven years,” he added.

“Ahmed Abul Gheit” wrote on his Twitter account that the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, promises a new phase of positive relations between the two countries, which will contribute to the realization of stability in the region.

He further appreciated the efforts of China, Iraq and the Omani monarchy to reach this agreement.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

MEE: Iran says political relations with Saudi to lead to cease-fire in Yemen

Related posts

Muslims get upset at Saudis Ramadhan restrictions

asadian

AP: Saudi-Iran deal worries Israel

asadian

Saudi grants tourist visa to citizens of Persian Gulf countries

asadian

Iranian FM: Iran-Saudi Arabia relation provides large capacities to region & Muslim World

asadian

Saudi Arabia executed a person in Qatif

asadian

Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Political Activist

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.