Pope Francis support for Christianity chair at University of Religions and Denominations

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Iranian University of Religions and Denominations met and talked with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

In this meeting Hujjat al-Islam Sayyid Abulhasan Navab explained the activities and approach of the University of Religions and Denominations and said: The mission of the University of Religions is to educate all religions in order to spread peace and friendship in the world.

In this meeting, Pope Francis, while learning about the scientific and international activities of the University of Religions and Denominations, and expressed: “Today, the relations between Islam and Christianity are much better than in the past, and this is one of the fruits of the valuable efforts of all the people who have stepped in this direction, and we support the establishment of Christianity chair in the University of Religions and Denominations.”

The leader of the world’s Catholics also found it surprising when he visited the works published by the University of Religions and Denominations and said, “This work is the mission of the prophets in explaining the revelation.”

It should be noted that during this meeting, the works published in the University of Religions and Denominations were presented to Pope Francis by Hujjat al-Islam Sayyid Abulhasan Navab.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com