Dubai cleanest city in the world

SHAFQANA- The Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai emphasized that Dubai is known as the cleanest city in the world.

“Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum”, the Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, emphasized that Dubai is the cleanest city in the world.

Mohammed Bin Rashid wrote on his Twitter: According to the World Cities Power Index published by the Mori Memorial Organization in Japan in the last 3 years, Dubai is known as the cleanest city in the world.

He wrote in his tweet: Cleanliness is civilization, cleanliness is culture, cleanliness is a part of faith. Dubai is the safest city in the world, the cleanest city in the world, and the most beautiful, God’s willing. We must keep it stable and flourishing.

UAE: Ramadhan Souq Event 2023 in Dubai

