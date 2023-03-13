UK: Muslims are being unfairly targeted

SHAFAQNA-The Shawcross review shows yet again how Muslims in UK are being unfairly targeted in this country.

In 2006, British novelist Martin Amis said: “There’s a definite urge – don’t you have it? – to say, ‘The Muslim community will have to suffer until it gets its house in order.’”

Elements of Britain’s right wing, and the anti-Muslim ideologues within it, have seemingly taken these words as a mantra.

The report fails to explain what the Home Office’s classification of ‘extreme right-wing’ terrorism is.

These findings have been met with scorn and disdain from Muslims and human rights groups, including Amnesty International..

Almost every week, commentators, reporters or reviewers in the right-wing press complain about how there aren’t enough films depicting Muslim countries as backward hellholes, or how a drama on TV wouldn’t dare depict Islam as it has Christianity. Even celebrities are urged to give credence to the idea that there just isn’t the same scrutiny of Islam, or that not enough of the bad things done in its name are the subject of fictional representation.

Source : middleeasteye