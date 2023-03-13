Qatar: Global Security Forum kicks off in Doha

SHAFAQNA-The fifth edition of the Global Security Forum has kicked off in Doha, Qatar.The 2023 Global Security Forum will revolve around the central theme of Reshaping the Global Order.

Naureen C Fink, Executive Director of The Soufan Center, welcomed the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to the stage as the official inaugurated the event discussing Qatar’s role in mediation and conflict resolution in resolving pressing global issues over the last decade.

The country’s prime minister noted that the Gulf nation has increased its gas production and is looking to further grow it in order to provide the world with clean energy as the threat of climate change continues to rise.

