English
International Shia News Agency

Saudi Arabia denies visas to Israeli delegates at UN World Tourism event

0
Saudi Arabia denies visas

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia has rejected visa applications for members of an Israeli delegation invited to attend the UN World Tourism Organisation conference in Al-Ula.
Israeli settlers from Kafr Kanna in Galilee were due to join representatives from 22 other countries at the conference but didn’t get appropriate visas despite an appeal from the UN for equal treatment between member states and the billions spent by the Kingdom to develop a major tourism industry.

Al-Ula in Saudi Arabia and the Arab Israeli city of Kafr Kanna are among the 32 places selected by the UN for its list of best rural tourism destinations of the year.

Source : middleeastmonitor

Related posts

Arab League: Iran-Saudi agreement will bring stability to the region

asadian

Muslims get upset at Saudis Ramadhan restrictions

asadian

Saudi grants tourist visa to citizens of Persian Gulf countries

asadian

Iranian FM: Iran-Saudi Arabia relation provides large capacities to region & Muslim World

asadian

Saudi Arabia executed a person in Qatif

asadian

Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Political Activist

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.