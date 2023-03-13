Saudi Arabia denies visas to Israeli delegates at UN World Tourism event

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia has rejected visa applications for members of an Israeli delegation invited to attend the UN World Tourism Organisation conference in Al-Ula.

Israeli settlers from Kafr Kanna in Galilee were due to join representatives from 22 other countries at the conference but didn’t get appropriate visas despite an appeal from the UN for equal treatment between member states and the billions spent by the Kingdom to develop a major tourism industry.

Al-Ula in Saudi Arabia and the Arab Israeli city of Kafr Kanna are among the 32 places selected by the UN for its list of best rural tourism destinations of the year.

Source : middleeastmonitor