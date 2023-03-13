English
International Shia News Agency

Seminar on Islam and modernity hold at Qatar

0
Seminar on Islam and modernity

SHAFAQNA-A seminar on Islam and modernity was held at the Qatar University (QU) on Sunday.

The activities of the Qatari Ministry of Culture’s Seminar Series 2023 continued Sunday at Qatar University with Quranic Studies professors Dr Abdulrahman Hallali (QU) and Dr Joseph Lombard (College of Islamic Studies, Hamad Bin Khalifa University) talking about Islam and modernity.

Dr Hallali stressed that Islam has never been in conflict with modernity except in certain cases that may undermine religion. Muslim philosophers and thinkers have constantly addressed it. There are many aspects of modernity present in the Western and Islamic worlds in varying degrees.

“Modernity, from the perspective of theorists, is to create your own modernity without affecting the modernity of others. But this modernity should not be used in a wrong place, whether in experience or in theoretical vision.

Source :IQNA

Related posts

Qatar: Global Security Forum Kicks Off in Doha

asadian

Qatar & Jordan FM’s discuss developments in Palestine

asadian

Qatari Amir appoints Sheikh Mohammed as new Prime Minister

asadian

Australia: Far-right activist converts to Islam

asadian

Syria earthquake: Qatari Emir criticises politicisation of aid to victims

asadian

Son of British celebrity chef converts to Islam

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.