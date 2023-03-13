Seminar on Islam and modernity hold at Qatar

SHAFAQNA-A seminar on Islam and modernity was held at the Qatar University (QU) on Sunday.

The activities of the Qatari Ministry of Culture’s Seminar Series 2023 continued Sunday at Qatar University with Quranic Studies professors Dr Abdulrahman Hallali (QU) and Dr Joseph Lombard (College of Islamic Studies, Hamad Bin Khalifa University) talking about Islam and modernity.

Dr Hallali stressed that Islam has never been in conflict with modernity except in certain cases that may undermine religion. Muslim philosophers and thinkers have constantly addressed it. There are many aspects of modernity present in the Western and Islamic worlds in varying degrees.

“Modernity, from the perspective of theorists, is to create your own modernity without affecting the modernity of others. But this modernity should not be used in a wrong place, whether in experience or in theoretical vision.