Saudi FM: Agreement with Iran sign of joint will to resolve disputes through dialogue

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah said the Saudi-Iran agreement underscores the joint desire by both sides to “resolve disputes through dialogue.”

He added, however: “This does not mean that an agreement has been reached to resolve all pending disputes between them.”

Riyadh and Tehran agreed in Beijing on Friday to reestablish ties that were severed in 2016. They also agreed to reopen their embassies within two months.

In his first interview since the China-sponsored agreement was reached, Prince Faisal said he was looking forward to meeting his Iranian counterpart soon to build on the deal.

