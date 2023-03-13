English
International Shia News Agency

Asharq Al-Awsat: Lebanon on eve of collision

0
Lebanon on eve of collision

SHAFAQNA-The financial and political crises in Lebanon are descending to the point of no return. Indeed, recent leaks to the media indicate that the country is one step away from being knocked off its feet.

Reports that the US Treasury Department is on the cusp of imposing sanctions on Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh have led to a sharp decline in the value of the national currency, making it impossible to control the financial market, meaning that living standards will plummet further.

Source : aawsat

Related posts

UNHRC demands justice following Beirut Port explosion

asadian

Paris meeting warns of review of all ties with Lebanon if parliament fails to elect a president

asadian

Dohanews: A high-profile meeting in Paris over Lebanon’s multi-faceted crisis

asadian

Lebanese schools struggle to maintain essential supplies for academic year

asadian

Lebanon: Investigation into 2020 Beirut Port blast resumes after 13 months

asadian

Lebanon: Independent lawmakers stage sit-in to demand new president

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.