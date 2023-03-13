Asharq Al-Awsat: Lebanon on eve of collision

SHAFAQNA-The financial and political crises in Lebanon are descending to the point of no return. Indeed, recent leaks to the media indicate that the country is one step away from being knocked off its feet.

Reports that the US Treasury Department is on the cusp of imposing sanctions on Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh have led to a sharp decline in the value of the national currency, making it impossible to control the financial market, meaning that living standards will plummet further.

Source : aawsat