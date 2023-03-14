USA: Interfaith Leader Abdullah Amin Passes Away

SHAFAQNA- Imam Abdullah el-Amin, a local interfaith hero in Michigan, USA, who dedicated his life to Islam, Muslims, and interfaith communities over the last 40 years passed away.

Thousands of mourners including representatives from the governor’s office, Imams, and interfaith leaders met at Muslim Center in Detroit yesterday morning, to say goodbye to imam Abdullah el-Amin a local interfaith hero who dedicated his life to Islam, Muslims, and interfaith communities over the last 40 years.

Imam Elahi reflected on his close relationship with the late imam Abdullah for the last 32 years and referred to the first conference on Shia-Sunni dialogue in Michigan suggested by the late imam and was held at IHW, it turned years later into a document, called Shia-Sunni Code of Honor. Imam Abdullah was a man of courage, he stood for justice and responsibility and never sold his soul for material and power.