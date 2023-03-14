Israel releases oldest Palestinian prisoner after 17 years in jail

SHAFAQNA- The oldest Palestinian prisoner in an Israeli jail was released after serving a 17-year sentence. Fuad Shubaki, 83, was released from Ashkelon prison and is “on his way to Ramallah” in the occupied West Bank, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Prisoner’s Club said, which was confirmed by Shubaki’s son Hazem.

As Shubaki arrived in Ramallah at the tomb of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, to whom he was a close ally, Palestinian officials jostled to get close to the octogenarian draped in a Palestinian keffiyeh.

Source: france24