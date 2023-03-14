Chelsea FC to host first ever Open Iftar at Stamford Bridge

SHAFAQNA- Chelsea Foundation will host an Open Iftar at the side of the pitch at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 26 March.

This will be held as part of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting from before dawn to sunset, which takes place from Wednesday 22 March until Friday 21 April.

The UK’s largest community event in Ramadan, Open Iftar allows Muslims observing Ramadan the opportunity to gather to break their fast together as well as providing a safe space for mutual dialogue and engagement.

A number of local mosques and members of Chelsea’s Muslim community such as supporters and school students will be invited to attend, along with Chelsea FC staff.

Source : chelseafc