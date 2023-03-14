More than 1000 complaints against UK police in six months over treatment of women

SHAFAQNA-More than 1,000 complaints were made against UK police officers and staff relating to their treatment of women in a six-month period, according to the first assessment of police performance published March 14.

Data from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) shows that during the period October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, 653 conduct cases against 672 individuals were flagged as relating to violence against women and girls (VAWG) by police forces in England and Wales as well as British Transport Police.

In the same period, 524 public complaint cases against 867 individuals were recorded.

In total this equates to 0.7 per cent of the police workforce employed in March 2022, said the NPCC.

Complaint and conduct cases are categorised against a range of definitions from the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), which includes sexual harassment (defined as unwanted behaviour of a sexual nature, including sexual comments, propositions, leering and sexual posts on social media), discreditable conduct (defined as behaviours that occur while not in the execution of their duty) and sexual assault.

Almost two-thirds of the public complaints were categorised as use of force (63 per cent). In these cases, women will have complained about the use of force in handcuffing or arrest for example. Next most common was overbearing or harassing behaviour at nine per cent. Sexual assault complaints made up six per cent of the total.

Source : policeprofessional