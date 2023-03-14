Qatar’s health minister ranks third in Forbes List 2023

SHAFAQNA-Forbes Middle East ranked Qatar’s Minister of Public Health Dr. Hanan Al Kuwari as the third top healthcare leader out of 100 in the region, for the year 2023.

Published on Monday, the list features the Middle East’s most influential healthcare personalities, including those at pharmaceuticals, medical facilities and healthcare investment.

This year, the United Arab Emirates dominated the list with 44 entries, followed by Saudi Arabia with 26, and eight others from Egypt.

Source : dohanews