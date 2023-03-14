1000 Israeli writers urge Germany, Britain to cancel Netanyahu’s visit

SHAFAQNA-Hundreds of Israeli writers, authors and academics on Tuesday called on Germany and Britain to cancel upcoming visits by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“In view of Benjamin Netanyahu’s dangerous and destructive leadership, and in light of the opposition of many Israeli citizens to the legislative moves and the dismantling of state institutions in his hands, we ask Germany and the United Kingdom to inform the accused Netanyahu of the immediate cancellation of his planned political visits to you,” read a letter signed by around 1,000 Israeli writers and academics.

“The State of Israel is now in the most acute crisis, the worst in its history, in an accelerated and dangerous process of turning [Israel] from a prosperous democracy into a theocratic dictatorship,” it said.

Source : aa