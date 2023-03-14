English
International Shia News Agency

1000 Israeli writers urge Germany, Britain to cancel Netanyahu’s visit

0
Israeli writers

SHAFAQNA-Hundreds of Israeli writers, authors and academics on Tuesday called on Germany and Britain to cancel upcoming visits by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“In view of Benjamin Netanyahu’s dangerous and destructive leadership, and in light of the opposition of many Israeli citizens to the legislative moves and the dismantling of state institutions in his hands, we ask Germany and the United Kingdom to inform the accused Netanyahu of the immediate cancellation of his planned political visits to you,” read a letter signed by around 1,000 Israeli writers and academics.

“The State of Israel is now in the most acute crisis, the worst in its history, in an accelerated and dangerous process of turning [Israel] from a prosperous democracy into a theocratic dictatorship,” it said.

Source : aa

Related posts

Israel releases oldest Palestinian prisoner after 17 years in jail

asadian

AP: Saudi-Iran deal worries Israel

asadian

UN’s Envoy ‘deeply disturbed’ by ongoing Israeli violence

asadian

Israel to continue demolishing Palestinian homes in Ramadhan

asadian

Occupied West Bank: Israeli violent night raids on Palestinian homes

asadian

Palestinian worshipers march in support of Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.