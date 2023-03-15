Professor Beydoun: USA exports Islamophobia globally

SHAFAQNA- USA has exported Islamophobia globally, and now China practices the most horrific forms of it, such as concentration camps and ethnic cleansing, academic says

An academic and an author researching Islamophobia in the USA, Khaled Ali Beydoun spoke to Anadolu on Tuesday (14 Mar 2023), pointing to the role of the USA in the increasing globalization of anti-Islam protests in Asia and Europe. “The US has exported Islamophobia to Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond, in a destructive way,” Beydoun said.

The Professor at the Wayne State University School of Law also said the USA’s administration laid out a new framework for the Muslim identity with the rhetoric of “war on terror” after the Sept. 11 attacks, as March 15 International Day for the Elimination of Islamophobia draws close.

Source: aa