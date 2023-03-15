MEE: USA on side-lines dismisses China’s role in Iran-Saudi agreement

SHAFAQNA- China’s role to broker improved relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have caught the USA by surprise, with officials, and members of the Washington establishment, scrambling to brush off concerns that American influence in the region is waning.

On Monday (13 Mar 2023), State Department’s Spokesperson Ned Price said the USA supported the talks “every step of the way,” and downplayed China’s role in burying the hatchet between the regional foes. “This was not about the PRC [People’s Republic of China]. This was about what Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia committed to.”

In private, USA’s officials – disciplined at sticking to talking points even during the strictest of background interviews – offered platitudes when asked for their thoughts on what many analysts are calling a watershed moment for the region.

