Iraq: Croatia’s Ambassador Visits Holy City of Karbala

SHAFAQNA- The Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to Iraq, Ivan Juric, visited the Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine in Karbala and examined the various projects implemented by the Holy Shrine.

“I am very impressed with what has been accomplished in this city, especially the vision that the administration of the Holy Shrine possesses about establishing these projects, not only in Karbala, but in all the provinces of Iraq,” Jurich said.

He added: “These projects are very important, especially with regard to health, education, and other strategic projects that are of great benefit to the city of Karbala and Iraq.”

Source: imhussain

www.shafaqna.com