English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq: Croatia’s Ambassador Visits Holy City of Karbala

0
Ambassador of Republic of Croatia to Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to Iraq, Ivan Juric, visited the Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine in Karbala and examined the various projects implemented by the Holy Shrine.

“I am very impressed with what has been accomplished in this city, especially the vision that the administration of the Holy Shrine possesses about establishing these projects, not only in Karbala, but in all the provinces of Iraq,” Jurich said.

He added: “These projects are very important, especially with regard to health, education, and other strategic projects that are of great benefit to the city of Karbala and Iraq.”

Source: imhussain

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Karbala: Delegation of German youth visit Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine

asadian

Karbala: UN’s Official praises projects of Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine for vulnerable groups

asadian

Karbala: Handwritten Quran gifted to Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine

asadian

Karbala: Funeral of Hussaini Poet Held at Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine [Photos]

asadian

Iraq: Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine reveals Urban Development Project for Karbala’s Old City

asadian

Karbala: Al-Abbas’s (AS) shrine expanded by 1700 square meters to serve pilgrims [photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.