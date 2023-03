SHAFAQNA- Afghanistan remained the country “most impacted” by terrorism for the fourth consecutive year, despite attacks falling by 75 percent and deaths being reduced by 58 percent to 633 in 2022.

Pakistan recorded the second largest increase in terrorism-related deaths worldwide in 2022, with the toll rising by 120 percent to 643 deaths from 292 deaths in 2021, the annual Global Terrorism Index (GTI) reported.

Source: ariananews