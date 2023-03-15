SHAFAQNA- UK Islamophobia victim urges Muslims to report hate crimes.

On a bustling street of Central London, *S hurried to catch an underground train back home after a long day’s work. For many years, this had been her routine, and on that chilly night in February 2019, she expected no different.

That evening, however, her pride in being able to move freely as a practicing Muslim woman fell apart when her headscarf was pulled by a man at the train station who then assaulted her.

With the first-ever International Day to Combat Islamophobia being commemorated by the UN on March 15, *S, a British Muslim, spoke to Anadolu about the assault she encountered and the racism she has suffered over her religious beliefs.

Sympathetic for her fellow victims, *S said: “It’s so unfortunate, and I genuinely feel sorry for anyone who has experienced it. Statistically, women experience Islamophobia a lot more because they have a visual representation through their scarves.”

Source: middleeastmonitor