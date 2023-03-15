English
Experts: Islamophobia pushing highly skilled French Muslim to look for work abroad

SHAFAQNA-Discrimination in France is pushing many highly skilled Muslim professionals to seek better job opportunities in more tolerant societies accepting of their religious beliefs, experts said.

A new study by the University of Lille led by Professor Olivier Esteves revealed that highly educated Muslims are leaving France in large numbers for the UK, US, Canada and Dubai.

After surveying 1,074 Muslims who left the country, Esteves argues that more than two-thirds reported that they moved to practice their religion more freely, while 70% said they left to avoid incidents of racism and discrimination.

Esteves suggested that Muslim professionals with in-demand skills are fed up with the way they are treated in the country.

“What’s ironic is that France pays for these people’s education, yet the country loses that highly skilled talent because of rampant institutional Islamophobia,” Esteves pointed out.

Source : aa

