Arab Barometer Center: Most Iraqis believe democracy is best to rule country

SHAFAQNA– The survey conducted by the Arab Barometer Center shows that most Iraqis still believe that the democracy is the best type of system to rule the country, and majority of Iraqi people believe that the country needs changes.

According to the Arab Barometer Center, after twenty years have passed since the overthrow of the previous regime, the majority of Iraqi people believe that major political reforms should be carried out in the country.

According to this survey, almost half of the Iraqi citizens (45%) believe that the reforms should be carried out immediately, while the other 45% of people believe that the reforms should be gradual; This means that 90% of Iraqis emphasize the necessity of reforms in the country.

Also, based on this survey, the level of Iraqi people’s trust in the armed forces is 83%, in the parliament 19%, in the central government 26%, in the local government (provinces) 33% and in legal structures 40%.

One of the worrisome problems in Iraq is the lack of food security, so that 60% of people say they feel worried about running out of food, and more than half of the people (57%) stated that their food runs out before they get money to afford it. This puts Iraq in the fourth place among countries where people do not feel food security.

According to this survey, the number of citizens who believe that economic inequality is increasing has grown, so that 76% of people believe that there is a gap between the rich and the poor, and 52% believe that this gap has increased in the last year.

In response to the question of what factors caused economic inequality, Iraqi citizens said that 75% of problems in the distribution of wealth by the government, 74% of individual efforts and 67% of being born in a rich family (relying on family wealth) were the reasons for the economic differences between the poor and the rich.

In the end, the Arab Barometer Center stated: If the Iraqi political system brings tangible improvements in the lives of citizens, it is expected that people’s trust in democracy will increase, and if these changes occur, people’s support for democracy will probably decrease in the coming years.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN, Arab Barometer Report

