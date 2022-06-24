The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer to a question about asking people for forgiveness for the person who is passed away

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about asking people for forgiveness for the person who is passed away.

Question: When a person is passed away, the relatives of the deceased address those who take part in the ceremony and say: If anyone has a right upon the deceased, excuse and forgive; and all the participants express forgiveness; is the obligation (the right) removed from the deceased this way?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Whenever the one who has a right upon the deceased, makes the heartfelt concession, the deceased is freed from the obligation (the right). But if the relatives of the deceased know that the one who has a right upon the deceased had to say such a thing in public, they must seek to obtain the consent (for the deceased).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA