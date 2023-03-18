Israel Radio: A third of Jews thinking of “emigration from occupied Palestine”

SHAFAQNA- A new survey by Israel Radio showed that “about a third of Jews are either considering the option of emigrating from occupied Palestine, or recommending this issue to their children, or starting practical steps to emigrate.

The survey has attributed the reason for this to the situation in Israel, which has become annoying, and in addition, “Israelis are observing demographic and ideological changes, i.e. the increase in the proportion of Haredis among themselves, which cause them to be worried”.

This survey was conducted using questionnaires filled by nearly two thousand Jews in Israel and analyzed by Professor Camille Fox – survey expert.

