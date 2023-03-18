English
International Shia News Agency

Israel Radio: A third of Jews thinking of “emigration from occupied Palestine”

0

SHAFAQNA- A new survey by Israel Radio showed that “about a third of Jews are either considering the option of emigrating from occupied Palestine, or recommending this issue to their children, or starting practical steps to emigrate.

The survey has attributed the reason for this to the situation in Israel, which has become annoying, and in addition, “Israelis are observing demographic and ideological changes, i.e. the increase in the proportion of Haredis among themselves, which cause them to be worried”.

This survey was conducted using questionnaires filled by nearly two thousand Jews in Israel and analyzed by Professor Camille Fox – survey expert.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

1000 Israeli writers urge Germany, Britain to cancel Netanyahu’s visit

Related posts

Nablus: Bin Zayed’s 3 million dollar donation for reconstruction of Huwara village

asadian

1000 Israeli writers urge Germany, Britain to cancel Netanyahu’s visit

asadian

Israel releases oldest Palestinian prisoner after 17 years in jail

asadian

AP: Saudi-Iran deal worries Israel

asadian

UN’s Envoy ‘deeply disturbed’ by ongoing Israeli violence

asadian

Israel to continue demolishing Palestinian homes in Ramadhan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.