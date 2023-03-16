English
International Shia News Agency

Bloomberg: Saudi sped up Iran deal to protect economic ambitions

0
Saudi sped up Iran deal

SHAFAQNA- Bloomberg reported that fixing ties with Iran or reaching out to Israel, Mohammed bin Salman has one top priority: ensuring his multi-trillion-dollar vision to transform Saudi Arabia stays on track.

Yet the crown prince’s plans to remodel his kingdom’s economy, society and its place in the world all rest on stability. And that’s driving his efforts to shield his country from any possible escalation in Israel’s confrontation with Iran, according to people with knowledge of Saudi Arabia’s formal talks with Iran, which started two years ago.

Source : bloomberg

Related posts

MEE: USA on side-lines dismisses China’s role in Iran-Saudi agreement

asadian

Expert: Iran-Saudi agreement leads to “peace and stability in the region”

asadian

Arab League: Iran-Saudi agreement will bring stability to the region

asadian

AP: Saudi-Iran deal worries Israel

asadian

Iranian FM: Iran-Saudi Arabia relation provides large capacities to region & Muslim World

asadian

Iranian FM: Iran renews its support for quake-hit people in Turkey

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.