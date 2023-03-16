Bloomberg: Saudi sped up Iran deal to protect economic ambitions

SHAFAQNA- Bloomberg reported that fixing ties with Iran or reaching out to Israel, Mohammed bin Salman has one top priority: ensuring his multi-trillion-dollar vision to transform Saudi Arabia stays on track.

Yet the crown prince’s plans to remodel his kingdom’s economy, society and its place in the world all rest on stability. And that’s driving his efforts to shield his country from any possible escalation in Israel’s confrontation with Iran, according to people with knowledge of Saudi Arabia’s formal talks with Iran, which started two years ago.

Source : bloomberg