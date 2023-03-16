English
Karbala: Delegation From Mauritania Visits Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- A delegation from Mauritania visited the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) to perform the visitation ceremonies and learn about the projects of the Holy Shrine.

Muhammad Rashid, Imam of Al-Siddiq Mosque and Director of the Ahlulbayt (AS) Schools in Mauritania, said: “We are happy and proud to visit the holy city of Karbala and the Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine. Praise be to God, this is our third visit, and from this holy land we invite all Muslims, male and female, all over the world to have the honor of visiting the holy city.”

Rashid added: “The sublime status of Imam Hussein (AS) made this pure land that was quenched with his pure blood a destination for all the free people in the world, where we see the influx and crowd of pilgrims from all countries. As an imam and preacher, I pledge before the Almighty Allah, God’s honorable Messenger, and the Master of Martyrs (AS) that we remain on the path of the Imam (AS), and we will convey what we witnessed in Karbala of sacrifice and sincerity to the Mauritanian people.”

Source: imhussain

