Bahrain: Prominent activist arrested ahead of international MP assembly

SHAFAQNA-Bahraini authorities arrested a prominent activist and lawyer after he called for parliamentary reforms.

In a 6 March tweet, Ebrahim al-Mannai shared a news story about the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) assembly and said that if Bahrain was interested in showcasing its parliament and in building an international reputation, it needed to make parliament “an effective partner in political and legislative decisions”.

He and three others, who are understood to have retweeted his post, were subsequently arrested for abusing social media by publishing material that would “prejudice public order”, according to Bahrain’s Public Prosecution Office.

Source : middleeasteye