UK: Royal Mint launches gold bar with Kaaba design ahead of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-The Royal Mint, the UK’s oldest company and official maker of coins, has released a gold-minted bullion bar for Britain’s Muslim community that depicts the Kaaba.

The 20-gram bar, which was released ahead of Ramadan, was created in consultation with the Muslim Council of Wales.

Abdul-Azim Ahmed of the Muslim Council of Wales said: “It’s been wonderful to work with The Royal Mint to introduce this special gold bullion bar depicting the Kaaba. Covered by the kiswa, a black cloth with gold decoration, the building’s outline is unmistakable, and it has now been minted in gold, the precious metal prized for millennia.

Source : arabnews

